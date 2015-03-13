How The Wrecking Crew Pioneered Rock and Roll From Behind The Scenes

These are the musicians who helped shape the sound of rock and roll, and chances are, you’ve never heard of them.

The Wrecking Crew was a group of 15 to 35 session musicians (depending on who you asked) backing the largest musical stars of the 1960s to early ’70s, often coming up with the hooks and riffs that made a song a hit.

So dubbed, because the older session players feared these young upstarts would “wreck” the music business, they played across musical genres and acts—Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, The Monkees, The Byrds, The Beach Boys, Elvis Presley, The Mamas & the Papas, Sonny & Cher, Simon & Garfunkel, among numerous others, on such songs as Be My Baby, California Girls, Strangers in the Night, Mrs. Robinson, Viva Las Vegas, Mr. Tambourine Man, and so forth—not to mention Phil Spector’s Wall of Sound. During that time, the Wrecking Crew played on six consecutive Grammy Award Record of the Year recordings. In those days, session players were not credited on albums, so they were known only to the industry.

George Harrison and Wrecking Crew bassist Joe Osborn Photo courtesy of Magnolia Pictures

A new documentary, The Wrecking Crew—being released March 13 from Magnolia Pictures—glimpses the talents and creative process of these musicians, and takes audience on an insider’s journey through the early days of rock and roll (the soundtrack is available on Spotify). The film features interviews with such Crew members as drummer Hal Blaine, bassist Carol Kaye, saxophonist Plas Johnson, and pianist Don Randi, as well as celebrities like Cher, Herb Alpert, Nancy Sinatra, Brian Wilson, and Glen Campbell, a Crew member before he became a star. Produced and directed by Denny Tedesco, a veteran TV producer and son of the legendary late Wrecking Crew guitarist Tommy Tedesco, it is as much of a son’s tribute to his father as it is a remembrance of a musical phenomenon likely never to be repeated.

“These musicians came of age when rock and roll came of age,” says composer Jimmy Webb in the film. “They were at the height of their physical talents and in the right place at the right time. There may never be a group of rock and roll musicians of that caliber again. It was this magical bubble that just kind of blossomed for a second. The general public was oblivious to the fact that there was this secret starmaker machinery and they were a very important component of that.”

Sometimes a group would teach a song to the musicians, who decided what to play against their vocals; other times they’d embellish rudimentary sheet music. “Producers presented the musicians with chord symbols,” says Herb Alpert in the film. “They took that information and added a little unexpected flavor.”

Wrecking Crew guitarist Glen Campbell and drummer Hal Blaine Photo courtesy of Magnolia Pictures

“In those days, in the early ’60s, you only had one track,” Tedesco tells us. So a record company with one track and studio time and a certain price is not going to trust a bunch of 19-year-old kids to go in there and knock out an album. So these guys were a necessity for the business. Nowadays, you could spend all day long doing that solo, because you could do it at home, it’s not costing them anything.”