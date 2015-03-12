This Farm In A Box Can Grow As Much Lettuce As An Acre Of Land

For any would-be farmers who aren’t quite ready to move to the country and commit to years of back-breaking labor, here’s another option: Now you can rent a farm in a box.

In an area roughly the size of two back-to-back parking spaces, the CropBox–housed in a recycled shipping container–can grow the same amount of lettuce as an acre of land. If you want to grow more in the same tiny footprint, you can stack as many as five of the shipping containers on top of one another.





“The biggest advantage, and what’s truly a gamechanger, is the idea of being able to rent out an entire growing system,” says Ben Greene, who collaborated with Williamson Greenhouses to design the CropBox. Greene is also a co-founder of the Farmery, a small farm in Durham, North Carolina that is also made from shipping containers.

“Normally you’d have to purchase a $50,000 greenhouse,” he says. “If you lost contracts or customers, you as a small farmer would still be left holding the bag. A greenhouse also still has so many variables that a lot of times it takes a few years to get the skills necessary to manage that.”

The CropBox is designed to run more or less automatically. Inside, plants grow on several layers of shelves with built-in lights and recirculating water and nutrients. Sensors measure everything from the temperature of the plants’ roots to carbon dioxide levels and light intensity.

“You can monitor and adjust every element from a smartphone,” says Greene. The system even includes a webcam, so you can watch the plants grow from home.

The smartphone app also charts changes over time. “You can go back and see if you have problems, like too many nutrients, or a change in the pH,” he says. “This allows you to constantly optimize for the next cycle or compare data with other growers.”