Why You Lack Self-Awareness And What To Do About It

Aristotle believed the answer lies in our habits: “We are what we repeatedly do.” René Descartes thought the answer is thinking: “cogito ergo sum” or “I think, therefore I am.” For German philosopher Martin Heidegger, who we are has much to do with how we interact with the world and others: “Everyone is the other, and no one is himself,” he wrote. And for Austrian-British philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein, there is no logical answer because the question is flawed in the first place: “The only answer to the riddle of life is the disappearance of the question.”

Though influenced by these views, psychologists have tried to follow a more pragmatic approach to understanding the self, focusing more on the connection between our self-views and actual behaviors.

If we are indeed capable of judging ourselves with some degree of objectivity, then our self-views should align with other people’s views of us, because others are constant observers of what we do.

But as Heidi Halvorson compellingly demonstrates in her new book No One Understands You And What To Do About It, few people see us the way we see ourselves. In fact, there is a clear gap between our self-views and other people’s views on us, and the bigger this gap, the more dysfunctional our relationships with others will tend to be. What is perhaps most striking is that different people see us in pretty similar ways, which means that we, not others, are the outliers.

For example, in multi-source feedback–the most powerful method for evaluating people’s reputation at work–there is much more similarity than variability between different raters’s evaluations of the same person. And a synthesis of hundreds of scientific studies in this area shows that other people’s views are more closely related than our self-views to what we do and what we are likely to do in the future.

The best reflection of ourselves, then, can be found not inside our mind, but in the eyes of other people. And if you want to know who you really are, all you need to do is to ask other people.