Cindy Sherman’s Face Makes For The World’s Greatest Emoticons

Tired of using the same old emoji day after day? Do you yearn to express yourself artistically via text message? Your wait is over: emotions of the artist Cindy Sherman have arrived. New York designer Hyo Hong cut out Sherman’s head from a few of the artist’s iconic self-portraits to create the new emoji set. So are you feeling more like clown makeup Cindy Sherman or beardy Renaissance painter Cindy Sherman this afternoon? We’re feeling a bit like Bergman-esque evil shadowy blonde Cindy Sherman. The emoji set can be downloaded for free from Hyo’s website here.