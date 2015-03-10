What The Ideal Workday For Working Parents Looks Like

It’s 12:28 p.m. and I’ve just finished lunch at my desk when the phone rings. The number of my oldest child’s school flashes on my phone’s screen and I say a quick prayer before answering, “Hello?” It’s the school nurse: My daughter has a slight fever, and can I please come pick her up? My heart aches as I look at my calendar and see that I have a meeting in an hour. “I’ll figure something out,” I sigh.

Thankfully I work from home, so I’m not worried about missing out on an entire day of work because my child is sick. I can pop in and out of my home office to spend quality moments with my kids and enjoy the important events in their lives.

Working at home has made me more effective as both a professional and a mother. I’ve virtually eliminated my commute time, and I have the power to build my personal schedule. But not every working parent is so lucky.

The number of my oldest child’s school flashes on my phone’s screen and I say a quick prayer before answering, ‘Hello?’

Working when you have kids is a constant balancing act, and having a full-time job in an office means sacrifice, whether it’s personal, professional, or both.

There will always be a meeting you cannot stay late for, or a school play that you’ll sneak into the back of right as your child finishes their solo. With school getting out at around 3 p.m. and the usual expectation to stay at the office till 6 p.m., these two worlds feel incompatible. But do they have to be?

The answer is no. With the rise of technology and the resources we have access to today, the traditional model of the nine-to-five employee is changing. Flexible work schedules are on the rise–and they should be!

The truth is that flexible work hours are good not just for employees but for employers as well. A 2010 study conducted by Georgetown University found that employee stress spurred by balancing after-school care for their children directly correlates with decreased productivity and increased absenteeism. This lack of focus costs companies money and takes a toll on an employee’s general well-being.