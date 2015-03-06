Take A Barely Exaggerated Look At How Hollywood Treats Aging Actors Vs Actresses

Arnold Schwarzenegger is 67-years old. This summer, he is set to reprise arguably his most famous role, the Terminator, in the latest extension of the long-in-the-tooth series. Although some audiences have snickered at the idea of fictional scientists making a senior citizen-aged killer robot, that film still got made with Arnold in that role. Any actresses his age, such as Bernadette Peters, Terri Garr, or Barbara Hershey, are less likely to be featured in a movie these days at all, let alone in a role as interesting as a murderous cybernetic organism. It’s exactly this disparity between what aging men and women are given to do in movies that is called out in a funny new video from Upright Citizens Brigade Theater .

“The Tuneup” Trailer goes through the beats of a typical movie preview, but with one major difference–the virile male lead is played by a geriatric grandpa-type. Written by and starring Madeline Walter, the video also takes swipes at Hollywood’s double-standard by having young actresses play all the grandma-age parts and (even great-grandmotherly ones–while other characters react to these supposed elders as though they’re seeing the Cryptkeeper floating in a bathtub of vomit, or something equally gnarly.





Veep standout and UCB-cofounder Matt Walsh makes an appearance, but the real star here is Hollywood’s gender hypocrisy, which appears to be aging very nicely.