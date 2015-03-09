advertisement
Adorable Miniature Mid-Century Sets Built For New Children’s Book

Everything is better in miniature, especially modern design.

In the new children’s book Pete Peanut and the Trouble With Birthdays, Ideo designer Sean Hewens and designer and artist Mimi O Chun created miniature replicas of iconic midcentury modern design and art pieces. There’s a Florence Knoll credenza set against Josef Albers’s Homage to the Square. There’s an Olivetti typewriter on top of a sleek Danish modern desk. These are some seriously stylish peanuts.

The book tells a whimsical story about a peanut named Pete. Pete lives in a town overwhelmed by a birthday craze that is aging his friends prematurely. The book is seeking funding on Kickstarter, and rewards include cards, a Viewmaster, and pieces of the miniature furniture built for the book.

