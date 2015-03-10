The Science Behind Successful Networking

Think networking feels dirty? Then you’re not doing it right, says Ken Morse, serial entrepreneur and chairman of Entrepreneurship Ventures , a group that offers skills workshops for business owners.

“People mistakenly believe that networking is the act of selling yourself, and it doesn’t work when you think it’s about you,” he explains. “Networking is successful when the interaction is about the other person. You may be selling your company and the solutions you offer, but it should never be about you.”

Calling it a science, not an art, Morse says even shy and introverted people can learn networking. He taught a class at MIT Sloan School of Management where he showed engineering students how to turn a cocktail party into a chance to impress investors and customers.

“Success requires thorough preparation and a clear strategy to make the most of an interaction, which could only be a minute,” says Morse. “A minute with the CEO of a major company can be the most valuable minute of the year.”

Morse offers eight rules for navigating business-related events and making connections that can lead to deals:

Before the event, determine who will be there and who you want to meet. If the event has a program, read it cover to cover.

“If you’ve got your sight on a CEO, use your alumni network to find someone who works at the company for more background,” says Morse. “A CEO’s assistant, someone who usually travels with the person, is also a valuable source.”