The Case For Lowering Your Expectations

The reason? I had zero expectations. I didn’t expect to get anything beyond basic life maintenance done, and so when I did, I felt on top of the world. Look at me! I sent an email! Feeling satisfied is a great way to go through life. It’s much better than the nagging feeling you should be doing more or doing something better.

I’m not the only person to discover this. Peter Bregman, author of the new book Four Seconds: All the Time You Need to Stop Counter-Productive Habits and Get the Results You Want, argues that “there are a bunch of upsides to lowering expectations.” Indeed: “A tremendous amount of stress happens because we have expectations that are unrealistically high.”

For starters, in our technologically advanced universe, we lose sight of the fact that nothing is guaranteed to go right. In his book, Bregman recounts a friend feeling deeply stressed when he couldn’t get cell reception on a fishing boat in the Bahamas. Twenty years ago, he would have had no expectation that he’d be able to make a work call from that boat. He would have been blissfully happy, as one should be on a sunny day in the Bahamas. It is the expectation, not the situation, that caused his stress.

The second reason to lower expectations is that perfectionism is not only paralyzing, it’s counterproductive. “The world rewards productivity, not perfection,” Bregman says. If you try to create the perfect product, the perfect speech, the perfect book, you’ll never put anything out there. “Slightly lower expectations allow us to put stuff out there in the world that we can learn from,” he says.