In A New Anti-Violence PSA, We’re All Complicit In Creepy Sexual Assaults

Two dudes are taking obvious advantage of an intoxicated girl at a party while you look on. A co-worker gives another an unwelcome neck massage, as you silently stare. A classmate shows intimate pictures of his girlfriend to his friends, and still you don’t say anything. In a new sexual assault awareness PSA from the Ontario government, each of these creeps thanks you for your inaction.

The province unveiled the ad as part of a new $41 million strategy for funding sexual assault support centres and free legal support for victims of sexual assault, as well as upcoming legislation to help fight sexual violence on post-secondary campuses.





It’s a jarring approach, putting the onus of action on each and every individual who may witness any form of abuse, but it’s an effective guilt trip that gets the message across loud and clear.