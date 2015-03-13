“The Wonder List With Bill Weir” Takes Us To The World’s Most Amazing Places–Before We Destroy Them

CNN’s Bill Weir and filmmaker Philip Bloom barely knew each other when they embarked on a five-month adventure around the world, shooting in locations ranging from Vanuatu to Venice, the Greek Island of Ikaria to the Galapagos Islands and the French Alps to the Florida Everglades for the new CNN documentary series The Wonder List with Bill Weir , which premiered in early March.

“It’s like getting married to somebody you’ve only been on a first date with,” cracks Bloom, the series’ director of photography. “We didn’t take it slow.”

Behind the scenes: Everglades Photo: Philip Bloom, CNN, Turner Media

“It was a shotgun wedding,” host and executive producer Weir adds, noting he had actually asked someone else to shoot the series. “The true story is I offered the job to a friend of mine who got a better offer,” he explains. “We were both fans of Philip, and I said, ‘I’ll show him. I’ll make him jealous. I’ll get the man himself!’ I sent Philip an email, and we were on the phone a couple of days later, and a week later we were having gin and tonics and just dreaming about where we wanted to go.”

With Weir as guide, The Wonder List–airing on CNN Sunday nights–introduces viewers to beautiful, awe-inspiring places as well as people and creatures that are under threat due to everything from climate change to societal shifts. The hope is that the show will get people thinking and talking about how we can move into the future without destroying what’s precious from our past.

Weir was often surprised by what he discovered in places like Venice. “I went there thinking it was going to be a story about water and rising sea level management, and it really—in the end—turned out to be a story about overpopulation,” he says. “The Venetians say they can handle water—they’ve been dealing with it for 1,500 years. What they’re trying to wrap their arms around is massive cruise ships that dump thousands of people in St. Mark’s Square.”

The Wonder List crew, From left: Julian Quinones, Cassius Kim, Philip Bloom, Bill Weir with the local villagers on the island of Rah, near Mota Lava, Vanuatu – shortly after a display of their famous “Snake Dance” Photo: Jimmy Nelson, CNN, Turner Media

Each episode of The Wonder List focuses on one place. The idea for the series premiere, shot in Vanuatu, a group of lush islands north of New Zealand, came from Weir thinking, “I want to find a tribe in paradise.”

“I wasn’t sure where that would be. I talked to a lot of NGOs that deal with indigenous people, and you realize it’s a real ethical thicket,” he says. “There are tribes in the Amazon, uncontacted tribes, which sound like they’d make great television, but maybe not. Maybe they don’t want you there.”