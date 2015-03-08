Cristiano Ronaldo Inexplicably Struts, Moonwalks, And Breakdances In His New Shoe Ad

Okay, this has gone on long enough. Someone, ANYONE, needs to sit Cristiano Ronaldo down for a serious chat. While other superstar athletes are burnishing their images with cool, slick, and gritty brand stories , arguably the greatest (and most telegenic) player in the world’s most popular game makes an ad like this.

The Real Madrid and Portugal star has his own line of shoes. To promote this namesake brand, he decided to strut, moonwalk, and breakdance, like a drunk uncle at a wedding. No story, no words, no style. Someone clearly saw a need to strike a Mentos-like mood for footwear that may or may not bring to mind a certain shinebox.





Sure, the guy’s a bit eccentric. But it’s not like he hasn’t spent plenty of time around top creative marketers. You’d think some of that might’ve rubbed off. Or at least his bajillions of futbol dollars might’ve attracted some of the brightest branding minds to his inner circle. But between this new spot and that Japanese face exercisor, Ronaldo’s manager seems more Murray Hewitt than modern brand wizard. Do you agree or is it just us?