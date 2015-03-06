They Do Movember Differently In Iceland: With A Whole Lot Of Male Twerking

Yes, Movember, the annual raising of awareness of men’s health issues and facial hair, is a bit of a different animal in Iceland. First, it happens in March. Icelanders do grow mustaches as in other campaigns around the world but we should not be surprised the nation that gave us Björk takes a slightly different approach to promotional materials.

Behold the 2015 campaign film for Mottumars, the annual colon cancer awareness drive by the Icelandic Cancer Society. The film was created by Reykjavik agency Brandeburg, directed by Samuel & Gunnar and features a cast of Icelandic acting stars and an extremely enthusiastic doctor. It is entitled “Save Your Ass.”

Among the actors participating are Ingvar E. Sigurðsson (K-19: The Widowmaker, Everest), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (True Detective, Banshee, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Contraband) and Gísli Örn Garðarsson (Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time). The music track is by Icelandic band AmabAdamA and its title “Hossa Hossa” translates as “Bounce Bounce.”





The cast members seem unruffled by potentially making fools of themselves by energetically waggling their butts around but, as the saying goes, you can’t save your face and your ass at the same time.