The World’s Most Overrated Product Design

Coffee makers, headphones, and various “smart” things. Are these really some of the best products in history? With your help , we’ve selected eight candidates for our forthcoming bracket on the world’s most overhyped product designs–a list you will find vindicating, infuriating, or (as in my case) a little bit of both! But that’s the fun of bracketology.

Check back for picks in digital design, graphic design, and architecture later this week, before voting in our bracket to name the single most overrated design in all the land.





Beats By Dre Headphones

These unabashedly bulky headphones, designed by Ammunition, became the earbuds of the modern era. Apple bought Beats for $3 billion. Related story: Beats By Dre Isn’t Great Design, Just Great Marketing





Chemex Coffee Maker

Developed by Peter Schlumbohm in 1941, the Chemex is an elegant glass vase for pour-over coffee. The coffee maker is part of MoMA’s permanent collection.





Eames Lounge Chair

Designed by Charles and Ray Eames in 1945, this mid-century furniture icon features supple leather cushions affixed to a curvy walnut veneer. Today, it’s as ubiquitous in shrinks’ offices as it is in chic homes.





iPhone

The iPhone debuted in 2007. Since then, its glass screen and touch-screen interface has driven hundreds of millions of unit sales, while inspiring a raft of competing devices.





Keurig Coffee Maker

The Keurig is a pod-based coffee maker that fills one cup of joe at a time. Related story: You’ve All Been Had, Keurig Coffee Is The Devil