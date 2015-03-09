Try Peeing On These Walls And Your Pee Will Bounce Right Back

It’s late, you’re a drunk dude, and you really have to pee. There isn’t an open restaurant or bar in sight, so naturally, you find a tucked away corner on the street on which to urinate. Except this time, things don’t go as planned. Your pee splashes back. It’s the revenge of the city street.

This is actually a real thing happening in Hamburg, Germany’s St. Pauli district, a popular nightclubbing spot. Here, a community group called IG St. Pauli e.V. took the hilarious step of slathering popular pee walls with a hydrophobic coating called Ultra Ever-Dry that causes any liquid to spray all over the place when it’s applied with force. The result: clothes covered in pee.

It’s an expensive effort. According to Reuters, it costs about $700 to paint a six square meter area. But partygoers are getting the message. The paint, which lasts up to a year, is already saving locals the time and smelly effort of having to scrub pee-ridden walls.

Most, but not all, of the coated walls have signs warning passersby about the hydrophobic coating. In Saint Pauli, it’s safe to say that you should probably find a bathroom.