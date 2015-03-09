Behind The Scenes Of Björk’s Insane, Immersive Room-Sized Music Video

The first time I see Björk’s epic new 10-minute music video, something unusual is happening: Björk is there. It’s hard to see her in the near-total darkness–not to mention the full-body cactus costume she’s wearing–but the renowned musician has come to greet the crowd at New York’s Museum of Modern Art for this special occasion: the opening of a retrospective exhibit charting her career.

One of the central components of the exhibit is a video for Black Lake, an immersive multimedia experience specially designed by Björk in collaboration with MoMA, architecture firm The Living, and its new parent company, Autodesk. Upon stepping into the black standing-room-only space in which the video is screened, you would never know the complexity of the process that produced not just the film, but the very room in which it lives.

“It was a film production company, a record label, a museum, and an architect all coming together,” says Andrew Thomas Huang, who directed the video. “It was pretty insane.”

For nearly a year, Huang collaborated with Björk, MoMA curator Klaus Biesenbach, The Living founder David Benjamin, and Autodesk’s director of emerging technology, Brian Pene, to create the Black Lake experience. “The museum was not built for great acoustics,” says Huang. “She wanted to build a dome that created a sound vacuum.”

After countless iterations, the final product opened it doors on March 2: a small standing-room theater adorned with two large screens on either side of the room, each one simultaneously displaying different angles and scenes of the same video. The ceiling is affixed with strategically placed speakers that carry the song throughout the room. What isn’t obvious is the room’s most interesting feature: The design of its walls and ceiling is based on the song itself.

As Huang continued to work on the video production, Benjamin and his team at The Living set out to design the room. Using open-source audio-editing software, Benjamin produced a visual analysis of the “Black Lake” song, mapping its volume and octaves into a colorful, psychedelic-looking waveform. That pattern was then mapped to a blueprint of the room’s ceiling and walls using Autodesk’s software, with each inch of the room representing one second of the song. “I feel like there’s something poetic about the fact that this is made from her music and it’s also absorbing that sound,” says Huang.