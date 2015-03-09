How To Work With Anyone’s Productivity Style

The reason we find other people so challenging to work with is very simple: Your work style, which I call your productivity style, might clash with the work style of another. That difference in productivity style leads to misunderstandings and tension that, more often than not, impede you from effectively completing your best work.

Your productivity and effectiveness are directly connected to your ability to work well with others, and workflow differences threaten to cause misunderstandings.

In any given situation, you will find four types of productivity style: prioritizer, planner, arranger, and visualizer.

A prioritizer prefers logical, analytical, fact-based, critical, and realistic thinking. A planner prefers organized, sequential, planned, and detailed thinking. An arranger prefers supportive, expressive, and emotional thinking. A visualizer prefers holistic, intuitive, integrating, and synthesizing thinking.

To work well with your colleagues, first think of them individually. What do you know about them or what works for them?

Next, tailor your communication with them to their preferred work style. Answer and address one of these four questions based on their workflow preferences.

If your colleague’s workflow style is analytical, data- and fact-driven, and linear, answering and addressing “what” questions is the key to successful communication and interaction. For example, ask:

What is the goal?

What is the projected outcome?

What are the facts?

Ambiguity, assumptions, and fluff create confusion for them, so avoid frustration by answering “what” in every email, conversation, and project plan. Present information briefly, precisely, clearly, and accurately. You cannot be too succinct or factual. An email that is only a few letters really does work well for prioritizers. And they really do not want to hear about your weekend or the goal your child scored on Saturday.