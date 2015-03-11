Lasers! Gas! Waterproof Pants! How Levi Strauss & Co. Keeps Improving Jeans

You may want to put on a raincoat for this episode of Innovation Undercover. That’s because Fast Company correspondent Jason Feifer is going to get hella soaked (hey, it’s the Bay Area, we can say “hella”) in a pair of Levi Strauss & Co.’s waterproof commuter pants. He’ll also encounter lasers, hot gas, and pumice stones–no, he hasn’t just wandered onto the set of the new Star Wars; Jason’s checking out the top-shelf innovations happening at this sci-fi lab devoted to all things denim.