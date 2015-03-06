ESPN Found The Best Way To Convince Soccer Fans To Get Their Eyes Tested

One of the greatest joys in this era of behemoth HD TVs is that of watching sports. But what if you eyes weren’t up to the task? That’s the question ESPN and Sao Paulo-based agency Africa is asking in a new campaign for the network’s coverage of the UEFA Champions League.

ESPN found, in a survey by the University of Sao Paulo, that 72% of men don’t regularly visit the ophthalmologist, while citing a Bausch + Lomb statistic that 57% of them think they don’t have any eye problems. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reports that 25% of the Brazilian population suffers from some kind of vision disorder. To bring together these findings with its own soccer-related ambitions, ESPN fitted a branded bus with an ophthalmologist to perform tests for myopia, contrast detection and color blindness to sports fans around the Brazilian city.





But these were no ordinary eye exams. Instead of the usual pyramid of letters and numbers, patients were asked to correctly identify top players and clubs. The agency says that after having been through ESPN Eye Test, some men with glaucoma and cataract problems were diagnosed in time to get complete treatment. There’s a referee joke in here somewhere.