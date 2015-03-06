The Recommender: Justin Charles, Who Learned How To Dunk With Kramer’s Strength Shoes

Name: Justin Charles Role at Fast Company: Web producer–It’s a strange title but I can best describe it as a little bit of design, development, editorial, and project management. I work with editors, designers, and developers to make sure our site is doing its job. Can I just call myself a webmaster like they used to back in the day? That’s a cool title. Twitter: @justincharles Titillating Fact: I’m a big basketball fan and played as a kid. When I was in 7th grade I really wanted to be able to dunk so I begged my parents to buy me these goofy monstrosities known as Strength Shoes to help increase my vertical leap. They were once prominently featured in an episode of Seinfeld . I got them, trained in them, and by the time I was in 8th grade I could dunk. Still can too.

Things he’s loving:

1. Kanye West performing “All Day” at the BRIT Awards:

Yeezy season approaches. There seem to be two kinds of people on the internet these days, those who hate Kanye and those who love him. I fall in the latter camp and if you fall in the former, we are in a fight. Last week at the BRIT awards, Kanye performed a single from his forthcoming album, So Help Me God onstage backed by a throng of dudes in black. One of whom made liberal use of a flamethrower for dramatic effect. Also note the reaction shots of Taylor Swift dancing to the performance. She seems to be having a good time. “All Day” is on iTunes or your music streaming app of choice.

2. Ian Parker’s profile of Jonathan Ive in The New Yorker:



If you haven’t already, read this piece. It offers unprecedented access inside Apple and its design lab and process. Try to imagine every quote from Ive spoken in his soothing voice in a empty white room.

3. Headspace Meditation App:



Speaking of bald British men with calming voices, Andy Puddicombe’s guided meditation in the Headspace app has been my preferred way to start my day. The app and its adorable animations and game mechanic of leveling up with each day make mindfulness really approachable.