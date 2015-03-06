advertisement
Remember That Amazing Photo Of An Adorable Baby Weasel Trying To Kill A Woodpecker?!

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

The incredible pic of a baby weasel riding a flying woodpecker snapped by East Londoner Martin Le-May is easily The Most Wonderful Thing of the Week. To see why, watch the above video, then help us caption it by tweeting at #29thFloor. Who knew attempted murder could be so cute?!

