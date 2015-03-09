Vacation Policies You’ll Envy From Companies You Don’t Work For

We all know that Americans are addicted to work. But just how much are we overworking ourselves?

A new report conducted by the forecasting firm Oxford Economics and sponsored by the U.S. Travel Association puts this in stark terms: U.S. companies currently hold an estimated $224 billion on their balance sheets in unused paid time-off days. That figure is nearly half the size of the federal deficit and translates into $1,900 in “vacation liability” per employee on average.

These figures, derived from analyzing 10-K filings of 114 large public companies, conducting surveys, and extrapolating to the broader economy, come about because many employees hold vacation days that they don’t use that they can be paid for later. The report argues that this can be a business risk to companies, in addition to increasing the risk of employee burnout and lost productivity.

Anna Hoychuk via Shutterstock

These results ring true even though they come from a group that has a small interest in encouraging more vacation. A past study from the association’s Project: Time Off initiative found that Americans are taking less time off than ever before. In 2000, the average worker took 21 days off a year, a figure that’s steadily declined to 16.5 days a year off in 2013.

This is a sad state of affairs. To help encourage change, the report examines companies that are doing it better. These policies are not new ideas, but they beg repeating over and over again until someone high up at your company listens. Take a look at some examples the report cites:

To make sure employees at the Colorado-based software provider Full Contact actually take their time off, CEO Bart Lorang introduced a policy that provides a $7,500 incentive for workers to take their vacation and actually disconnect. In the report, he says that he wants to correct “misguided hero syndrome,” i.e. employees that will work hard until they burnout.

Travelzoo, a firm that offers travel and entertainment deals, offers its employees a $1,500 stipend to take trips on their vacation time. That move ties directly to the company’s business, because staff generate interesting new leads and are more knowledgeable for customers.