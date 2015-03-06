From A Month Without Complaining To Ending Career Sabotage: The Most Popular Stories In Leadership This Week

This week we realized how much we complain, wondered what’s got working dads so conflicted, and busted myths about diversity.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership, for the week of March 2.





If you started quantifying how often you complain–about the weather, a snarled commute, a bad hair day, or nasty cold–you’ll start to realize how much daily communication is spent venting minor gripes. If you suspect complaints are your conversational security blanket, read on–and then join us on Tuesday at 11 a.m. for a live chat about the no-complaining challenge.





A productive morning routine starts before bedtime. If you’re like Beethoven, you head to bed early; if you’re more Jane Austen, you’re seeking input from family and friends while winding down. Check out these famously creative and successful people’s go-to routines and try them for yourself.





“I was watching people around me–smart, talented people–crash and burn from their own demons,” says Karen Berg, communications and business coach. When she experienced tragedy in her own life, she made the choice to not let it derail her career. Her advice empowers anyone who’s in turmoil, minor or major, to do the same.





With more mothers working outside the home, and more housework falling to dads to share, how do men feel about work-life balance? An interesting piece of data reveals a lot about the way division of work is viewed by men and women–and how that’s changed throughout history.





You’re probably doing more harm than good with the diversity training you’re forcing everyone to go through–or at the very least, garnering a lot of eye-rolls and disengaged meetings. Here’s how to actually encourage diversity in hiring.