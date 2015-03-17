These Electric Bikes Could Get Your Packages To You Faster

On crowded city streets at rush hour, a bicycle is usually a faster way to get around than a car. So for package delivery companies like UPS–so obsessed with saving time (and gas) that they try to avoid ever turning left –would it make sense to switch to bikes instead of cargo vans?

A new concept delivery bike from Ford is designed to work either on its own or with an electric van. The e-bike can fold up to store in the van, charging while the driver makes the rounds on a route. When traffic gets bad, the driver can park and hop on the bike with a stack of packages.

“The concept is if there’s still going to be delivery vans and we’ll need them, can they work in concert with e-bikes so deliveries can be quicker?” says Bill Coughlin, president and CEO at Ford Global Technologies, a part of the company that manages patents. “It’s an additional delivery mechanism to help various operations be green, and healthy, and reduce congestion.”





While a cargo bike might do the job better in some locations–especially places with separated bike lanes–the slim e-bikes can easily ride through traffic. By connecting with a van that can hold dozens of boxes, the system could be more efficient than cargo bikes.

The bikes are optimized for city use, with handlebars that vibrate to give turn-by-turn navigations along the best route for cycling, automatic turn signals and brake lights, and the ability to quickly fold up and be towed down a sidewalk or into a building (imagine streets without double-parked delivery vans). Modular boxes on the back hold packages.

“Typical e-bikes today are big, heavy and expensive,” says Coughlin. “We wanted the bikes to be foldable and collapsible so they’re easy to move. We have a smaller motor than you’ll find in some bikes, because we want some pedaling . . . it’s also a way to promote the health of the operators.”

Ford also adapted an ultrasonic sensor that they’ve used in cars; the sensor detects any cars approaching behind the bike and alerts the rider with a buzz of the handlebars. The handlebars also flash, so the driver is more likely to notice the bike.