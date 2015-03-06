Film Noir Bob Dylan, Masked Cillian Murphy: The Week’s Best Music Videos

In this week’s best music videos, Bob Dylan plays our a film noir murder drama, Lykke Li models Gucci, and Cillian Murphy challenges us all to give up our daily 9-5 grind. Also, two videos feature singer-songwriters morphing into cartoons… do we spy a trend?

Bob Dylans’ new video for “The Night We Called it a Day,” a track off his recent Sinatra covers collection Shadows in the Night, is a throwback to early film noir. Directed by Nash Egerton, the black-and-white period short is filled with burlesque dancers, fedoras, and murder.

8:58’s video for “The Clock,” starring Cillian Murphy as a creepy masked businessman (some weird mix between a Magritte painting and this melted-face bowler hat-wearing character from Indiana Jones), is an intense meditation on the 9 to 5 work grind. “I’ve always been interested in time,” 8:58’s Paul Hartnoll, formerly of Orbital, explained in a statement. “I’ve always had a thing for clocks, and for time as a powerful force—but also the way time oppresses you. It’s one of those things I keep coming back to.” A la The Wizard of Oz, the video goes from black and white to color when the protagonist breaks out of his rigid routine.

In the video for “Can’t Get Happy,” off the forthcoming album Jerks at the End of the Line, UK singer-songwriter Only Real slowly morphs into a Ren and Stimpy-esque cartoon as little animated gremlins assault his face.

Artist Alice Cohen creates a vibrant animated photomontage for Lizard Kisses “In the Morning” video, which features flying buddhas, ’50s swimsuit models, and, yes, kissing lizards. Her style is like a dreamier version of Terry Gilliam’s collaged animations for Monty Python.

In this commercial/short film for Gucci, Swedish indie popstar Lykke Li plays piano in gauzy lighting, visits a record store, and lounges around on a green velvet couch, all while modeling the Italian fashion house’s spring/summer ’15 collection. It’s soundtracked by Lykke Li’s “Just Like a Dream” from her 2014 album I Never Learn.

LA-based singer-songwriter Kelela cuts off her waist-length dreads and then morphs into an anime cartoon in this video for “A Message,” off her forthcoming Hallucinogen EP. The moody track is co-written with Venezuelan producer Arca.