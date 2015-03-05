Think Wikipedia Is Sexist? They Want To Pay You To Help Change That

Wikipedia knows it has a gender problem. Every time you see a new study, news headline, or snarky blog comment calling out Wikipedia’s male-heavy demographic breakdown, you should know that the Wikimedia Foundation is aware of the issue and is trying to figure out ways to fix it. Now they’re asking users for help.

The Inspire Campaign is a new initiative by the Wikimedia Foundation designed to diversify its army of editors and make its quest to document “the sum of all human knowledge” less of a white-dude sausage party. The non-profit has allocated $250,000 in grant money, which will be awarded to those who submit the best ideas for improving diversity on Wikipedia.

“The solutions themselves need to be diverse,” says Siko Bouterse, director of community resources at the Wikimedia Foundation. “The challenge of getting more women to contribute in Bangalore is very different from the challenge of getting more women to contribute in Harlem, which is different from the challenge of getting more women to contribute in a village in Thailand. There is no one-size-fits-all solution.”

A United Nations University study from 2010 found that only 13% of Wikipedia’s editors are female, while other surveys have yielded an even lower number. Whatever the exact stats may be–this isn’t an easy thing to measure, since Wikipedians don’t self-report gender upon signing up–suffice it to say that the vast majority of Wikipedia editors are men. This appears to have an impact on the site’s content. Last month, European researchers used computational linguistics to uncover an anti-female bias in the language used across Wikipedia.

Since Wikipedia is an encyclopedia covering millions of topics, the controversy around its editor demographics has a way of intertwining itself with larger gender-related controversies. Most recently, edit wars have erupted on the Wikipedia entries for Gamergate–which led to a controversial decision to ban some editors–and Chelsea Manning, the transgendered WikiLeaks whistleblower formerly known as Bradley (a fact now acknowledged by her once uncertain Wikipedia article).

More broadly, Wikipedia’s demographic breakdown makes it harder to achieve the objective record of human knowledge that the site so ambitiously declares as its goal. African-American history, for example, is underrepresented on the site, as are details about many other parts of the world.

There have been a number of efforts to address these biases, often in the form of brief spurts of editing called edit-a-thons. Some focus on things like beefing up coverage of female scientists, while others aim to correct the dearth of information about black history.