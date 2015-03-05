Jagermeister Goes Beyond The Bro By Beautifully Illustrating Its 56 Ingredients

There are few alcohol brands as closely associated with down and dirty, straight-to-the-point boozing as Jagermeister. The sight of its stag logo strikes fear into the hearts of many, not just for the debilitating hangover but also its almost unique ability to make bros at the bar even more bro-y (even when they’re ladies). But a new campaign from agency Deutsch New York celebrates a different sort of heritage.





For “56 Parts. Best as One,” the brand and agency enlisted artist Olivia Knapp, Paris-based Yeaaah! Studios and DKNG in California, to create three unique wooden works-of-art stemming from what the brand fancies as its three pillars–heritage, ingredients and process. Each piece was meticulously made from 56 separate, intricately cut, carved, etched, sanded, lacquered, varnished and painted wooden parts, then fashioned together like a puzzle. They were then photographed and turned into the campaign’s ads across a variety of media. The original pieces weighed up to 250 pounds and measured as big as 60 by 46 inches.





The 56 wooden parts represent the number of roots, fruits, herbs, and spices used in the drink’s 80-year-old recipe, kept under lock and key in Germany, that absolutely no one who’s ever ordered a Jagerbomb has thought about once ever, but now might!