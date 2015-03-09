Apple Watch Rumor Scorecard: The True, The False, And The Unverified

The day of Apple’s big Spring Forward event has come. You can follow our live blog of the event here, starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.
Updating with rumor confirmations
Fast Company has partnered with research project Emergent to track the rumors about the watch. We know who made them. We know who reported them. And for the most part, by the time Apple’s event concludes, we should know which rumors, leaks, and predictions were accurate. Below is our scorecard, divided into topics, and listing the originating sources and sites. We will update the page as the event progresses.
Price Rumors
Claim: The stainless-steel Apple Watch will be priced between $499 and $549
Source: Gene Munster, analyst at Piper Jaffray | Site: AppleInsider
Veracity: True – though, it starts at $549 and can be as much as $1,099.
Claim: The stainless-steel Apple Watch will cost $550
Source: Jim Suva, analyst at Citigroup | Site: Barron’s
Veracity: True – though, it starts at $549 and can be as much as $1,099.
Claim: The stainless-steel Apple Watch will retail for $500
Source: “anonymous contact” | Site: iGen.fr
Veracity: False
Claim: Claim: The steel Apple Watch with a sport band will cost $749/799
Source: site author Jon Gruber | Site: Daring Fireball
Veracity: False
Claim: The stainless-steel Apple watch will retail for $999
Source: site author Jon Gruber | Site: Daring Fireball
Veracity: False – it starts at $549, though it can be as much as $1,099.
Claim: The gold Apple Watch Edition will retail for $950
Source: Jim Suva, analyst at Citigroup | Site: Barron’s
Veracity: False
Claim: The gold Apple Watch Edition will cost $1,200
Source: “watch expert” Chad Rickicki | Site: TechCrunch
Veracity: False
Claim: The Apple Watch Edition will retail for $4,000 or more
Source: site authors Lorraine Luk and Daisuke Wakabayashi | Site: Wall Street Journal
Veracity: True – though the price will start at $9,999, far more than $4,000.
Claim: The gold Apple Watch Edition will cost between $4,000 and $5,000
Source: “anonymous contact” | Site: iGen.fr
Veracity: False
Claim: The gold Apple Watch Edition will cost $4,500
Source: site author Nick Foulkes | Site: Financial Times
Veracity: False
Claim: The gold Apple Watch Edition will start at $4,999
Source: Gene Munster, analyst at Piper Jaffray | Site: AppleInsider
Veracity: False
Claim: The gold Apple Watch Edition with a sport band will cost $7499/7999
Source: site author Jon Gruber | Site: Daring Fireball
Veracity: False
Claim: The smaller Apple Watch Edition will cost $7,999
Source: site author Stephen Foskett | Site: Grail Watch
Veracity: False
Claim: The gold Apple Watch Edition will cost $9,999
Source: site author John Gruber | Site: Daring Fireball
Veracity: True
Claim: The larger Apple Watch Edition will cost $10,000
Source: site author Stephen Foskett | Site: Grail Watch
Veracity: True
Claim: The most expensive version of the Apple Watch Edition will cost $19,999
Source: site author John Gruber | Site: Daring Fireball
Veracity: False
Claim: Apple will charge more for the larger Apple Watch
Source: site author John Gruber | Site: Daring Fireball
Veracity: True – though only for the Sports Edition and the steel models.
Battery Rumors
Claim: The Apple Watch takes about two hours to charge
Source: “sources” | Site: TechCrunch
Veracity: True – though Apple listed it as 2.5 hours to be fully charged.
Claim: The Apple Watch will offer 2–3 days of battery life in standby mode
Source: “sources” | Site: 9to5 Mac
Veracity: True – it lasts two days.
Claim: Apple Watch battery will only last 2.5 to 4 hours of active use
Source: “sources” | Site: 9to5 Mac
Veracity: Unverified
Claim: The Apple Watch will offer 5 hours of heavy application use
Source: “sources” | Site: 9to5 Mac
Veracity: Unverified
Claim: The Apple Watch will include a feature called Power Reserve
Source: “one employee” of Apple | Site: The New York Times
Veracity: True
Claim: Apple Watch battery doesn’t last more than one day
Source: “sources” | Site: Re/Code
Veracity: True
Claim: Developers have limited access to Apple Watch sensors, to save battery
Source: “developers” | Site: Business Insider
Veracity: Unverified
Component Rumors
Claim: LG will supply the screens for the Apple Watch that goes on sale in April
Source: “sources” | Site: Electronic Times of South Korea
Veracity: Unverified
Claim: LG will be the sole supplier of OLED displays for the Apple Watch
Source: J. J. Park, analyst at J. P. Morgan | Site: Barron’s
Veracity: Unverified
Claim: The Apple Watch will include an AMOLED panel from LG Display
Source: “sources at LG Display”| Site: DigiTimes
Veracity: Unverified
Claim: The Apple Watch’s screen will update at 60 frames per second
Source: “sources” | Site: 9to5 Mac
Veracity: Unverified
Claim: Samsung is producing a new chip for Apple Watch
Source: “industry sources” | Site: DigiTimes
Veracity: Unverified
Claim: Apple Watch will have 512 MB of RAM and 4GB or 8GB storage options
Source: Timothy Arcuri, analyst at Cowen and Company | Site: AppleInsider
Veracity: Unverified
Design Rumors
Claim: Apple will have different watch bands for sale at launch
Source: “sources” | Site: 9to5 Mac
Veracity: True
Claim: When you buy your Apple Watch, you will choose your crown color
Source: site author Dan Moren | Site: Six Colors
Veracity: Unverified
Claim: Apple will offer custom engraving on the Apple Watch
Source: “unnamed source” | Site: iPhonote
Veracity: Unverified
Claim: Apple is considering the release of a platinum Apple Watch
Source: “people familiar with the matter” | Site: Wall Street Journal
Veracity: Unverified
Claim: Apple will offer gold Watch straps
Source: site author John Gruber | Site: Daring Fireball
Veracity: False
Claim: The Apple Watch Edition has less gold than typical 18k gold
Source: an Apple patent application | Site: Leancrew
Veracity: Unverified
Feature Rumors
Claim: There are 10 default Glances on the Apple Watch
Source: “sources” | Site: 9to5 Mac
Veracity: Unverified
Claim: The Apple Watch will include a feature called Heart Rate Glance
Source: “sources” | Site: 9to5 Mac
Veracity: True
Claim: The launch version of the Apple Watch OS does not support email replies
Source: “sources” | Site: 9to5 Mac
Veracity: Unverified
Claim: The Apple Watch only receives notifications when on the wrist
Source: “sources” | Site: TechCrunch
Veracity: Unverified
Claim: The Apple Watch will ship with a diagnostics port
Source: “sources” | Site: TechCrunch
Veracity: Unverified
Claim: The Apple Watch is sufficiently water resistant to wear in the shower
Source: a report | Site: iGen.fr
Veracity: Unverified
Claim: There will be 100,000 Apple Watch apps in the App Store by April 10
Source: Trip Chowdhry, analyst at Global Equities Research | Site: Barron’s
Veracity: Unverified
Claim: eBay will make an Apple Watch app
Source: a job listing | Site: AppleInsider
Veracity: True
Launch Rumors
Claim: The Apple Watch will begin shipping on April 16
Source: Jim Suva, analyst at Citigroup | Site: Barron’s
Veracity: False
Claim: The Apple Watch will be available in the U.S. only at launch
Source: Jim Suva, analyst at Citigroup | Site: Barron’s
Veracity: False
Claim: The Apple Watch will be available in Germany at launch
Source: Apple Store employees | Site: 9to5 Mac
Veracity: True
Claim: The gold Apple Watch Edition will not be sold online or by mail
Source: site author Stephen Foskett | Site: Grail Watch
Veracity: Unverified
Claim: The Apple Watch will be sold at the Apple Store and Apple’s website only at launch
Source: Jim Suva, analyst at Citigroup | Site: Barron’s
Veracity: False
Claim: The Apple Watch will be sold in Apple Stores only at launch
Source: “distributors” | Site: Apfelpage.de
Veracity: False
Claim: Apple will create “store-within-a-store spaces” for the Apple Watch Edition
Source: site author Stephen Foskett | Site: Grail Watch
Veracity: False
Claim: Apple will take appointments at Apple Stores to try on the Apple Watch
Source: “people familiar with the matter” | Site: Wall Street Journal
Veracity: Unverified
Claim: Apple Stores will have custom safes to store the gold Apple Watch
Source: “sources” | Site: 9to5 Mac
Veracity: Unverified
Claim: Apple will open a pop-up store in London’s Selfridges department store
Source: “sources” | Site: MacRumors
Veracity: Unverified
Claim: Apple will open a pop-up Apple Watch store in Paris’s Galeries Lafayette
Source: “reports out of France” | Site: 9to5 Mac
Veracity: Unverified
Shipment Rumors
Claim: Apple will ship 2.8 million Apple Watches in Q1 2015
Source: Ming-Chi Kuo, analyst at KGI Securities | Site: MacRumors
Veracity: Unverified
Claim: Apple has ordered at least 5 million watches for its first run
Source: “people familiar with the matter” | Site: The Wall Street Journal
Veracity: Unverified
Other Rumored Announcements
Claim: Apple will release iOS 8.2 on March 9
Source: site author Jonathan S. Geller | Site: Boy Genius Report
Veracity: True
Claim: Apple will announce refreshed MacBook Airs at the event
Source: site author Andrew Cunningham | Site: Ars Technica
Veracity: True
Claim: Apple will announce a MacBook Air Retina at the event
Source: “sources familiar with the matter” | Site: The Michael Report
Veracity: True – though it is branded as MacBook, not MacBook Air.
Claim: Apple will reveal a refreshed Apple TV at the Event
Source: site author Andrew Cunningham | Site: Ars Technica
Veracity: False – though they lowered the price of the existing Apple TV to $69.
Claim: The HBO Now streaming service is coming to Apple TV
Source: “sources familiar with the plan” | Site: International Business Times
Veracity: True
Claim: Apple will not reveal the iTunes subscription service at the event
Source: “music industry sources” | Site: 9to5 Mac
Veracity: True
Claim: Apple will not announce a 12-inch iPad Pro at the event
Source: “people familiar with those plans” | Site: Bloomberg
Veracity: True
