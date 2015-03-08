All Your Remaining Apple Watch Rumors, All In One Place. Which Ones Will Pan Out?

It happens every time. Since Tim Cook and company unveiled the long-awaited Apple Watch on September 9 of last year, there has been a flood of spec rumors, analyst predictions, and feature “leaks.” On Monday, Apple should address most of the unanswered questions at its “Spring Forward” media event in San Francisco. (Fast Company will live-blog the event starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.)

There had been some talk about the long-rumored iPad Pro with a 12.9-inch screen and the iTunes music subscription service based on Beats Music also being revealed, but those have been supplanted by new rumors that these two upcoming products will be unveiled at Apple’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference in June (Gurman at 9to5Mac and Bloomberg).

What may be a near certainty is that version 8.2 of iOS will be released on March 9 (Boy Genius Report), or at least sometime before the Apple Watch launch. The latest version of the mobile OS features the software and apps that will work directly with the watch–and which are a requirement to make it work at all. As Fast Company live-blogs Apple’s Spring Forward event, we’ll update a scorecard in real time as rumors pan out–or prove to be false. Stay tuned for the lowdown. Emergent is a platform for tracking and confirming/debunking online rumors. You can view all of its data on Apple Watch and other Apple claims here: http://www.emergent.info/category/Apple.