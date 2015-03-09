The Dean Reinventing The MBA Program And Challenging Diversity Assumptions

Despite the many women’s leadership programs trying to help women reach the top rungs of their careers, the number of women actually getting there remains disappointing.

A recent New York Times report found that there are more men named John running large companies than women (of any name).

But there’s some good news in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley. In July 2014, Georgette Chapman Phillips was named dean of Lehigh University’s College of Business and Economics (CBE) in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, making her one of a small handful of African American women leading U.S. business schools outside of historically black colleges and universities.





Phillips’s background is impressive. After completing her undergraduate work at Bryn Mawr College, she received her law degree from Harvard. From there, she built a successful law practice before teaching at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School in Philadelphia, where she climbed the ranks over 22 years, including serving as vice dean for the undergraduate division. When she was offered the opportunity at Lehigh, she jumped at the chance to make a difference.

“The raw material for change here and greatness is just so deep. With the right type of vision, strategy, implementation, change, you could take what is a very good business school and turn it into an extraordinary business school. That’s my goal,” she says.

Admittedly, making Lehigh a competitive full business school is going to take some work. While the undergraduate business program is strong, the graduate program is limited to a 10-month part-time evening MBA program. That’s a problem. She’s already spearheaded the launch of a master’s in management, which was approved in December 2014 and will launch its first class in August 2015. There is no official launch date for other graduate programs yet.

As she works with faculty to develop the school’s other graduate degrees, she’s striving to ensure candidates will be well-prepared, mastering skills like writing, communication, and critical thinking, in addition to study in their areas of specialization, all of which will help them find employment more quickly. That’s good for the school and good for students who may be carrying student loan debt–a challenge to which Phillips is sensitive.