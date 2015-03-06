How Two Broke Students Opened A Girls’ School In A Kenyan Slum

A lot of college students want to save the world, but few move to the places that need it most to make a difference.

When Jessica Posner (now Jessica Posner Odede), an American college junior six days into her study-abroad term in Nairobi, met Kennedy Odede, a 23-year-old social activist and Kenyan, he was skeptical.

He’d watched Westerners come and go, staying long enough to snap photos of his home–the slum Kibera–and leer at the feces and rats lining the streets. “Slum tourism turns poverty into entertainment, something that can be momentarily experienced and then escaped from,” he wrote in an op-ed for the New York Times in 2010. “People think they’ve really “seen” something–and then go back to their lives and leave me, my family and my community right where we were before.” What made Jessica so different?

“I insisted on moving into the slum,” she says, something no other visitor had ever done. “I did not want to be an outsider–someone who worked in the slum during the day and went back to a comfortable homestay at night.”





She and Kennedy bonded over his work in Kibera and his social activism movement, Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO). In that semester, they fell in love and dreamed of someday starting a tuition-free school for girls in Kibera.

Two years later, they founded the Kibera School for Girls, the first free primary school for girls in Kibera. Today, they have over 200 students from pre-K to sixth grade, with a second school recently opened in neighboring Mathare. They married in 2012.

Before opening the first school, Kennedy had gone to America to study at Wesleyan, and the two kept pondering their Kiberan school. In the meantime, they won a grant from Newman’s Own Foundation for $10,000, as seed money for building the school and admitting their first class of students. The lack of steady funding motivated them to keep pushing, and more grants followed.