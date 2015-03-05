AltSchool is heading to a neighborhood near you. Can it fix education?

AltSchool burst onto the education scene last year, promising to solve problems that have been frustrating school leaders for years. Personalized learning, parent-teacher collaboration, scaleable cost structures–no challenge seemed to daunt founder and CEO Max Ventilla, a serial entrepreneur and former rising star at Google.

Educators may have been skeptical, but Silicon Valley parents and technology leaders embraced Ventilla’s vision. Now, after a year of experimentation, AltSchool is looking to grow: This fall the company plans to enroll 500 students in eight micro-schools, including a new location in Brooklyn.

“In New York there’s way more demand for quality schools than the traditional market can supply,” Ventilla tells Fast Company, making the Big Apple a logical first choice for geographic expansion. The remaining seven school sites will be in and around San Francisco.

“We have done everything we can to make the AltSchool model something that benefits from scale,” he says. “The more locations you have in a city the more options you can provide to families,” from decreased commuting time to increased curricular offerings.

Brooklyn founding teacher Mara Pauker trained onsite at AltSchool headquarters for months; now she’s managing the admissions process and beginning to hire staff for the startup’s new location on Montague Street.

“Brooklyn admissions is bit more serious than other places,” she says. So far, AltSchool Brooklyn has received 650 applications for 60 spots.

AltSchool teaching placements are even more competitive; for this current school year, the company says that 2,200 educators applied for just 20 openings. In addition, Ventilla has recruited senior executives from Google, Uber, Rocket Fuel, and Zynga to lead his growing team of 80.