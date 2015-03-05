Watch A 7-Minute Film That Tells a Complete Love Story, Shot From A Bedroom Ceiling

Over the course of a relationship, a lot of things happen in a bedroom that aren’t sex, and this short film is a showcase for just about all of them (and a bit of sex, too).

Me & You is a 7-minute video that takes place entirely within the four walls of its male protagonist’s room. In an innovative twist, though, the whole thing is shot from an aerial view, giving it the voyeuristic feel of time-lapse surveillance footage of a relationship as it unfolds–which would obviously be creepy if it weren’t pitched so sweet and so relatable. Like the riveting short, Noah, before it, which took place wholly on a teen’s computer screen, the fixed perspective provides an added layer of authenticity that overtly suggests this is how it actually happens.





Created by London-based director Jack Tew and producer Sorcha Anglim, the film begins with a guy getting ready for his at-home movie date by cleaning his barely messy room and hiding his porno mags. During the movie, his date moves her hand ever so slightly across the (what always feels like miles at first) distance between them, toward his hand. From there we see a relationship in full bloom, crackling with all the things besides sex that make pair-bonding one of life’s supreme joys.





As the couple falls into their love-cocoon over an indeterminate period of time, the room begins changing slightly, with minor redecorating touches like new sheets and selfies on the wall, as they spend ever-more time together. The moments the director chooses to depict should be recognizable to anybody who has ever coupled hard: ecstatic ordering in of food from bed, lazy-day video gameplay, returning from a Halloween party totally beat (in classic Mario and Luigi costumes.) Of course, anyone who has ever coupled more than once knows that nothing stays unvarnished forever.





The moment where everything stops being sunshine and unicorn farts all the time is signified when the male kicks out of bed a little plush alien that had been something of an inside joke for the couple, because he’s late for work. This interruption of the world beyond the scope of these two people may be a little on the nose–it’s literally a wake-up call–but it ushers in a recognizable turning point that all couples must face. Watching them together once the bloom is off the rose is a heartbreaking reminder of our own potential honeymoon-phase’s mortality, rendered as realistically as possible. What happens behind closed doors can bring us together and it can tear us apart.

Watch a making-of video below.