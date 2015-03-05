Fox Sports Replaces Commentators With Lullabies So Parents Can Watch Soccer At 2 AM

There are many things that change in your life when you have kids. There’s the increased appreciation for life and family, the joy of unconditional love, and the sudden lowering of personal hygiene standards. (No one at work will notice that lil’ bit of spit up on your shirt, right?)

Fox Sports Latin America has taken on two other life changes that come along with early parenthood and combined them to create an inspired programming choice. Take your sleep deprivation and a baby’s complete disregard for day and night norms, along with the wrench a child can throw into your TV and sports watching schedule, and a soccer fan/new parent is faced with some problems. The network’s solution? “The Lullaby Match.” Take some normally wasted airtime and turn it into gold by replaying the soccer games at 2 AM, and replace the heart-rattling calls of “GOL! GOL! GOOOOOOOL!” with the sweet sounds of a lullaby. You get to watch the game, your baby is lulled into slumber’s warm embrace. Win-win.