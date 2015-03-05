New Google AdWords App Lets You View Ad Analytics On The Go

Google AdWords, one of the search giant’s longest-lasting cornerstone endeavors at almost 15 years old , is finally getting a mobile app . Now you can monitor your ad campaign and get all that sweet, juicy data on the go.

The app will have just what you expected: raw data from folks interacting with your ad to see what works and what sites to drop for greener pastures. According to the AdWords team blog post, you’ll get to “view campaign stats, update bids and budgets, get real-time alerts and notifications, act on suggestions to improve your campaigns, and call a Google expert.”





There you go: costs, clicks, and conversions on the go. The AdWords app is only for Android 4.0 and up at the moment, but an iOS app is in the works.

