It Happened! Adam Sandler And Bob Barker Recreate Their “Happy Gilmore” Fight And It Gets Even Crazier

Back when it came out on home video in 1996, Happy Gilmore had one of the most rewindable moments of the entire year. Adam Sandler’s irate golfing prodigy character sank to his lowest when he punched then-72-year old daytime TV icon Bob Barker in the face. Only it then turned out he could in fact sink even lower when Sandler’s punch turned into an epic battle–which he ultimately lost. Before Family Guy’s chicken wars became the exaggerated fight sequence teenage boys loved best, the Happy Gilmore fight was wearing out rewind buttons on VCRs far and wide. Now the fight is back on, with a follow up for the YouTube generation.

In a clip promoting Comedy Central’s Night Of Too Many Stars, the annual autism benefit that airs on March 8, Adam Sandler and a now-91-year old Bob Barker reunite in a hospital room where Barker appears to be convalescing. The two are in character, as themselves, bantering about their respective post-Gilmore careers in a supposedly earnest effort to promote autism awareness. It’ll suffice to say that the gritted teeth formalities do not last long, without ruining anything by getting into specifics. All that’s left now is to be grateful that YouTube’s rewatching capabilities are vastly superior to those of video tape.