The Often Overlooked Tool For Holding On To Your Best People

The new generation of workers doesn’t seem to like staying in one place for too long. In fact, according to a recent CareerBuilder survey , by the age 35, 25% of workers will have held at least five jobs. So how can employers go about increasing their employee retention rate?

Cue the stay interview.

The initial job interview and final exit interview aren’t the only interviews employees should experience during their time at a company. More and more companies are realizing the importance of implementing what’s known as stay or retention interviews.

Just as the names imply, stay interviews are designed to give you insight into what employees like and dislike about their job and can help you win back their loyalty. Here are five reasons you should consider conducting stay interviews within your organization:

Unlike the widely accepted employee satisfaction survey, which is focused on what drives the majority of workers, stay interviews are tailored to suit individual employees. Rather than focusing on the company as a whole, these interviews give you an opportunity to sit down with employees and learn about their unique needs and desires in the workplace.

While the more traditional exit interview also aims to discover areas for improvement, wouldn’t you rather know about employee issues before your people give you their two weeks’ notice? Conducting stay interviews can help you get ahead of the game and assist in retaining your top talent.

These interviews are designed to give you a new perspective on what’s working in the workplace and what isn’t. Most importantly, they can pinpoint areas for improvement that might have otherwise gone unnoticed.