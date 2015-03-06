3 Steps Anyone Can Take To Master Small Talk

We’ve all been there: the minutes before a critical meeting begins. A chance encounter with a former coworker. A first date. An elevator ride with your boss.

During these brief moments, you wonder what you should say. The seconds slow down and the pressure builds. If only you were good at small talk, you could come up with something clever to say.

If you always wanted to be good at small talk but felt you lacked the gift, I have a simple formula that will not only get you over the conversation threshold but will truly open the door to making a genuine connection.

What’s great about my formula is that you don’t need to spend hours searching the Internet to come up with brilliant content. Forget about trying to memorize clever anecdotes or worrying whether your story is interesting enough. Instead, you need to think about connecting by creating a good feeling. By practicing these three steps, you will become a small-talk aficionado–at ease and ready to engage in all situations, personal or professional.

Have you ever met someone and had an instant connection, and before you know it you were lost in conversation? How did you get there? Most likely, you were using my match, shift, pass back formula without even knowing it.

The first part of the formula is to match: to make a connection with what the other person has said. When you’re walking and talking with someone, you naturally match their stride. It’s the same concept for small talk–you need to match the stride of what your conversation partner is saying if you want to have a great conversation. In practical terms, you need to show that you were listening and directly address the other person’s statement.

Let’s look at an example (your part is in bold):