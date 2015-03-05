Watch A Supercut Of Back-To-Back-Oscar-Winning Cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki’s Breathtaking Work

Hollywood can’t give enough awards to Emmanuel Lubezki. The cinematographer came to Hollywood’s attention in the mid-’90s, after lensing Ben Stiller’s directorial debut, Reality Bites, and he’s built a career that’s netted him two Oscars (seven nominations!), four American Society of Cinematographers awards, and one Independent Spirit award (plus three BAFTAs, for good measure).

Lubezki scored both of his Oscars back-to-back in 2013 and 2014, for his work on Gravity and Birdman: Or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), respectively–both films in collaboration with fellow Mexican filmmakers Alfonso Cuarón and Alejandro González Iñárritu. And Cuarón is one of Lubezki’s most frequent collaborators, having worked on nearly every one of the director’s films since 1995’s A Little Princess.

But as this stunning supercut of Lubezki’s work behind the camera in collaboration with filmmakers ranging from Tim Burton to the Coen Brothers to Terrence Malick shows, the visionary way he moves a camera and frames action is something that no shortage of filmmakers should strive to take advantage of. From the virtuosity on display in Birdman and Gravity to the lush depth of Tree Of Life and The New World, the supercut by Jorge Luengo Ruiz pays tribute to Lubezki’s work behind the camera, and the myriad things he does well. (Somehow, it managed to leave out his work on Mike Myers’s Cat In The Hat adaptation, though.) With this in our mind, we can’t wait to see whatever Lubezki wins the Oscar for next year.