This Picture Was Taken By A Camera-Snatching Octopus

There are certainly privacy- and grumpiness-related reasons to lament the ubiquity of cameras nowadays, but one of the fun things about the fact that so many cameras are now cheap, weatherproof, and built into everything is that it’s not just people who get to use them: we’ve already seen monkeys and squirrels get in on the camera action–how about an octopus?





Middlebury College digital media producer Ben Savard was attempting to get some footage of an octopus currently being studied in the school’s neuroscience program, and shortly after setting up the GoPro camera in the tank, the creature got curious–and flipped the camera around to make the photographer the photographed. Savard posted the image on Reddit on Tuesday, and it rose to the front page of the site on Wednesday–albeit with a healthy dose of skepticism, as the octopus’s well-framed, in-focus photo of Savard made him better than about 60% of Instagram users.





Savard responded to the skepticism with a GIF that demonstrates exactly what happened with the octopus and the camera, and it’s just like he said–a curious octopus (octopuses are smart!) grabbed the GoPro and turned it around, and Savard leaned in to check out its handiwork. It’s a fun photo of Savard, but not one that he can expect to make any money off of–according to U.S. and U.K. law, the octopus owns the copyright to, and they presumably like to be paid in snails.