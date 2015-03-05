advertisement
Innovation Labs: Rad Or BS?

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Fast Company‘s Chuck Salter and Danielle Sacks think differently about innovation labs. Chuck loves them, but Danielle believes they’re often not much more than clever marketing tactics. Watch them go head-to-head, and tweet your thoughts at #29thfloor.

