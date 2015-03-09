These 3 Beautiful Notebooks Will Make You Want To Toss Your Moleskine

Apps like Evernote are increasingly replacing analog note-taking, but for designers, typographers, illustrators, and other visual thinkers, an actual pen and paper is still key for sketching out ideas. Princeton Architectural Press has a new collection of notebooks and journals made with designers in mind. Here, three of our favorites.

Let’s Go Letter Hunting: A Field Guide for Typographic Expeditions





Friends of Type–a Brooklyn-based design studio made of four lifelong typographer friends–have created a notebook that helps you record your discoveries while looking for letters and fonts. Bound in a green hardcover, gridded paper gives you space for practicing hand-lettering. Check boxes help you classify the type you found (serif, sans serif, script; painted, carved, relief, etc.). Buy it here for $13.

Grids & Guides: Notepads for Visual Thinkers





This set of notepads includes gridded paper in red, blue, and green topped with ancient design resources, including the golden ratio and Pythagoras’s constant, helpful for sketching, plotting, and lettering. It’s available here for $15.

Ed Ruscha’s NOISE Journal





In the 1960s, L.A.-based pop artist Ed Ruscha rose to fame by painting single words or phrases in bold type against saturated backgrounds. One of these pieces, “NOISE,” has been transformed into the cover of a lined notebook for recording your mental noise. It’s available here for $13.