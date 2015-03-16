Mad Men’s Producer And Ad Advisor On How To Seduce Strangers–And Sell Stuff

Mad Men ad man Josh Weltman knows how to sell. Co-producer of the Emmy-winning series since its inception, Weltman advises creator Matthew Weiner on how to root SC&P’s brilliant campaigns in reality by drawing on his own experience as a creative director who helped re-brand Doritos, Kia Motors, Carl’s Jr., and dozens of other clients.

Joshua Weltman Photo: Karen Knauer

“Before Mad Men, lots of movies and TV shows took a swing at advertising but it never felt right to me,” Weltman says. “In my experience, coming up with the actual ad is the last two yards of a long march filled with business problems and dead ends and red herrings and focus groups and concepts that don’t sell. It’s more about discovering what moves the audience to buy a product than it is about coming up with some idea to sell the product itself.”

As Mad Men approaches the April 5 launch of its final seven episodes, Weltman shares insights about the art of persuasion in his new book Seducing Strangers: How to Get People to Buy What You’re Selling. Weltman, who will appear at SXSW appearance on Monday, spoke from Los Angeles about the art of the pitch, the charisma of a drippy burger, and the magic of heart-felt advertising.





Seducing Strangers underscores the importance of a strong set-up. “When you go in to pitch a room full of clients, the people on the other side of the table have to nod in agreement with your assessment of the situation before you present your idea for the ad,” Weltman says.

Mad Men episode “The Wheel” dramatizes the principle when Don Draper (Jon Hamm) pitches Kodak executives on his name for their new circular slide projector. “Don tells them ‘Technology is a glittering lure,’ and that’s where he’s trying to get the nod,” Weltman explains. “Once he sets that up and everybody’s agreeing with him, he goes to the idea that nostalgia can be even stronger if you do it right. He gets them to nod at this longing everybody feels to get back to a better time or a good time, represented by these slide pictures. He does all of that before revealing his name–‘The Carousel.'”

Weltman’s favorite “head nod” experience came when he began his pitch to Earthlink executives with a heart-rending anecdote. “I told the story of my friend’s dad who’d been given six months to live by doctors,” Weltman recalls. “Then he went online and took control of his destiny by finding an alternative treatment. The executives were all nodding before I even showed them the first frame of the story board.”

Weltman re-engineered Doritos TV spots by ditching the company’s effort to tout the snack’s healthy food aspects to mothers. Instead, Weltman targeted teenagers with Jay Leno-hosted spots that framed the product as an “oral fixation,” as he writes in the book. Sales exploded.