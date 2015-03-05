Fast Company Is Hiring A Social Media Intern

Do you love business and technology? Do you love reading Fast Company and its network of sister sites (Co.Design, Co.Exist, and Co.Create)? Are you an aspiring journalist? Are you obsessed with social media? If you answered “yes” to all of these questions, this might be the internship for you:

Fast Company is looking for a social media intern who will help run our very active social media accounts. During a typical workday, the intern will post new stories to social media feeds; interact with our followers; monitor the success of social posts; plan overnight and weekend social queues; and work on social media-based editorial projects. The intern will work closely with the FastCompany.com news team in our Manhattan office.

Applicants should have:

Active social media accounts, which they demonstrably use to find and distribute news

Impeccable grammar and spelling

The ability to work quickly and accurately

Great headline-writing skills

The ability to work independently and collaboratively

A background in journalism

This is a paid (hourly) position.

To apply, please send your C.V. and a cover letter explaining why you are the right person for this position to Rose Pastore: rpastore at fastcompany dot com.