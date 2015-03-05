The Best Of MoMA Curator Paola Antonelli’s Reddit AMA

Yesterday, Paola Antonelli, senior curator of architecture and design at New York City’s Museum of Modern Art, let the masses pick her brain in a Reddit AMA . She revealed her favorite video game (Tempest), why she wants to acquire a Boeing 747, who to follow on Twitter (William Gibson), and her dreams of a future in which “designers rule.” So basically, she’s the coolest lady ever. Here are her best answers.

On the design trend she’s keen to follow in 2015:

I am really interested in synthetic biology and biodesign. I have been obsessed with it for a while, ever since I was preparing the exhibition Design and the Elastic Mind, which was all about design and science working hand in hand.

On the most absurd object she wants to acquire for MoMA:

I can tell you about an object that I want to acquire even though it is too big. Some people think it would be absurd. a 747. I do not want to have it here physically, I want it to keep on flying, still used by an airline. It would be a remote acquisition.

Antonelli made waves when she brought video games into MoMA’s permanent collection. Her favorite game:

It is Tempest. I love it because it is done with simple vector graphics and yet it is so amazingly complex and expressive.

Six people she finds fascinating on Twitter:

(Maria Popova of Brain Pickings, design critic Alice Rawsthorn, writer William Gibson, graphic designer John Maeda, New America CEO Anne-Marie Slaughter, writer Rob Walker)

One design book she considers a must-read: