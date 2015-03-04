The Oscars Get About 10 Percent More Awkward Without Any Dialogue

Not long ago we were treated to a world in which Dr. Phil was silent . Now the same guy who created that wordless gem has taken on the 2015 Academy Awards.

Continuing in the tradition of music-less music videos, YouTube user Bill Smith has spliced together a delightfully awkward version of this year’s Oscars. It’s so quiet you can actually hear Michael Keaton chewing his gum. But maybe we relay on the spoken word too much, with the 14 hours of red carpet coverage, the endless PR junkets, and the speeches, oh the speeches. Because, as any great acting coach will tell you, the key to the perfect performance–and this fun edit–isn’t in what’s said, it’s ALL IN THE EYES.