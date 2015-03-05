advertisement
The Denim Empire: See The History Of Gap In 4 Minutes

[PHOTOS: DONALD FISHER (WILLIAM S. YOUNG/CORBIS); DON AND DORIS FISHER (SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE/CORBIS); RECORDS (SIMON BELCHER/ALAMY); RECORDS (JUDITH COLLINS/ALAMY); SILENT GENERATION (GEORGE MARKS/CORBIS); WOODSTOCK (HENRY DILTZ/CORBIS); GOLDEN GATE (JIM SUGAR/CORBIS); GAP STORE (JERRY TELFER/CORBIS); GAP STORE (WILLIAM S. YOUNG/CORBIS); MICKEY DREXLER (MIKE MALONEY/CORBIS); MICK JAGGER (PAUL NATKIN/GETTY IMAGES); OLD NAVY (GAIL MOONEY/CORBIS)]
By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

When it launched in 1969, the Gap was a cool store sandwiched between a high school and a college that sold only jeans and music. (Early name idea: Pants and Discs. Seriously.) Now, thanks in part to a series of iconic ads featuring celebs and civilians alike, Gap is a billion-dollar retail business with several spin-offs, and still an American classic.

