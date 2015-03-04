Now You Don’t Have To Wonder How Wes Anderson Would Direct An X-Men Movie

There may not be the highest-overlap rate of all time between fans of the X-Men films, and Wes Anderson acolytes. That’s why very few people may have noticed that the Hogwarts at the center of the X-Men universe, Professor Xavier’s School For Gifted Youngsters, sounds like it could be the title of a Wes Anderson film. It’s a detail that did not escape the notice of one YouTuber, who has collided these worlds together like rival comic books in a crossover edition.

We’ve already seen how a Wes Anderson horror movie and Star Wars trailer might go, so it was perhaps only a matter of time before it came to superheroes. Filmmaker Patrick Willems’s well-mannered version of the X-Men mythology follows Bobby Drake, better known as Iceman, as he’s recruited at Xavier’s school–which just happens to resemble the house from Royal Tenenbaums. Willems manages to evoke the rooftop New York seen in that film, and lifts some shots and camera moves directly from the source material, but clearly this video was not shot by the center-obsessed auteur behind recent Oscar-winner Grand Budapest Hotel.





The effects are fairly well done for a low-budget YouTube video, but the premise is somewhat undermined by several of the actors talking slowly and deliberately, which isn’t exactly a classic Andersonian trope. In those moments, this video almost seems like a parody of parodies a la that infamous Gungan Style video from Funny Or Die a few years ago. But at least now we know how Wolverine would look making a slo-mo run set to Simon and Garfunkel-ish folk-rock.





Watch a making-of video below.