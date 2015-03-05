The Right Ways To Bring Diversity To Your Business

Too many companies are complacent about their current ways of working. They simply don’t pay attention or take the time to explore how diversity could help boost their organization.

Stay inside your comfort zone for too long, though, and you’ll be watching the competition attract and retain a wider variety of talent that creates innovative, agile cultures.

Many companies likely know this but still choose to ignore it. Studies on diversity are making headlines, particularly when it comes to the development of innovative ideas and creative problem-solving. Gender diversity in the boardroom can lead to higher stock prices and inclusive workplaces where more women stay in the company and make it to senior positions. A recent study by Robert Lount and Katherine Phillips even indicates that groups with just one different person make the whole group work harder, doing more homework to understand issues and make sure their views are accurate.

But the “not me” attitude is getting in the way of progress for many organizations. And the longer they wait, the harder it will be to change because they’ll have to adjust not only their own views but also the insular reputation they’ve created.

If your organization is turning a blind eye, there’s always room for change; but I urge those in charge to make changes productively. I’ve seen some companies try to take shortcuts to diversifying only to never really reap the financial or employee engagement rewards.

Here are a few ways to avoid these common mistakes:

Don’t make decisions in like-minded groups and then call yourself “collaborative” when you share these decisions with different sets of stakeholders and ask for their “input” to make everyone feel included. These are actually selling techniques that might yield a few refinements to new ideas, but they rarely yield much impact for many reasons. Employees may even become less willing to go against the tide of ideas from the sanctioned group of idea makers.