6 Competitive Edges Entrepreneurs Gain When They Learn How To Code

There has been a lot of talk about the learn-to-code movement recently, and much of it revolves around the importance of filling the growing need for software developers and computer scientists.

But programming skills are important to many other professionals as well, even those who have no intention to become career coders. Entrepreneurs in particular gain a significant competitive advantage by picking up the ability to create their own software. Here’s why:

It can be really difficult to work with developers on your business if you don’t speak the same language. Developers can better understand their requirements if you can speak to the technologies involved instead of just explaining what the product is supposed to do from a pure business perspective. A developer who doesn’t have the proper guidance won’t have the tools, resources, or insight into what an entrepreneur actually wants executed.

If the Wright brothers had no understanding of physics, it would never have occurred to them that they could build an airplane. If an entrepreneur doesn’t understand and appreciate the technology that’s out there, all the possibilities for innovation will not even enter their stream of consciousness. By contrast, if you are aware of how the latest technologies actually work, you are able to dream of new ideas and possibilities that can disrupt existing industries.

Even if you don’t plan on becoming the lead developer for your product, having the ability to code allows you to build working prototypes of software your business might use. These prototypes may be websites that will be put directly in front of potential customers to see if your new business idea gains traction, or they may be useable pieces of software that can be handed over to developers to give them a crystal clear idea as to what you’re asking them to build.

Being able to create these applications yourself allows you to tailor them exactly to your needs, without risking having the developers create a product that is something other than what you’ve asked for.

Developers often communicate using technical jargon while assuming that their non-technical co-workers understand what they’re talking about. By having a solid grasp on technology and its implementation, you truly understand what they’ve accomplished and what obstacles remain to be overcome. You also have a better idea if the developers’ claims are reasonable as to why the project is delayed, or if you’re being taken for a ride.